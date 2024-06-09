Engine Capital Management LP Has $54.26 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 9.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $54,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $42,103,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,008,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,904,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $8,490,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,008,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,904,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DELL traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.97. 19,597,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

