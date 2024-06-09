Engine Capital Management LP Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Engine Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 4.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.49. 319,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,738. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

