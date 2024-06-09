Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,948 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 802,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

