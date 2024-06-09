Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,751 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $8,446,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

