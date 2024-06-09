Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 3.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

