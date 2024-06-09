EHP Funds Inc. Buys Shares of 700 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDY traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.67. The company had a trading volume of 962,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.62 and a 200-day moving average of $519.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

