Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $314.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

