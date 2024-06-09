Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189 ($15.23).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990 ($32,017.94). 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.11). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.08, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,051.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,078.74.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

