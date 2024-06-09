Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) vs. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Head-To-Head Review

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Domo and CXApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 1 0 2.20 CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Domo currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than CXApp.

This table compares Domo and CXApp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $318.99 million 0.84 -$75.57 million ($2.10) -3.35 CXApp $7.37 million 5.42 -$53.62 million N/A N/A

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -24.14% N/A -35.76% CXApp -791.55% -154.96% -114.98%

Summary

Domo beats CXApp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

