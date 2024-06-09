Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Afya makes up 6.4% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Afya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Afya by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Up 0.6 %

AFYA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. 112,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.