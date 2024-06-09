Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

