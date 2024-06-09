Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $163.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

