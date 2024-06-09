DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 440,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

