Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

