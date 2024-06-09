Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) to Hold

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

