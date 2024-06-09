Desjardins Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$14.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.18.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Corporate insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

