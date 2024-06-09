Desjardins Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.64.

Shares of CPX opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

