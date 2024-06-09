Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1893 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Delek Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Delek Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.25.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Foreign Energy, and Other Operations. It holds interests in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs in Cyprus; assets oil offshore oil assets in the Mediterranean, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

