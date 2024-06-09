Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1893 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Delek Group Price Performance
Delek Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Delek Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.25.
Delek Group Company Profile
