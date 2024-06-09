Degen Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Degen has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $230.91 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.019908 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $45,160,749.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

