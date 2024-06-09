Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $368.58 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

