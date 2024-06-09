Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $201.94 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $201.94 million and $9.47 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $19.17 or 0.00027707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

