Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

