CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment comprises approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

