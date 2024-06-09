CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.61.

CRWD stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

