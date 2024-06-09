Cronos Price Reaches $0.11 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $9.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00046520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

