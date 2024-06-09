Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $7.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.