Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.74. Crane has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $150.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

