Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

