Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

BASE stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Couchbase by 74.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

