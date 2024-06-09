Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $905.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $905.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $845.58 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $512.50 and a 12-month high of $850.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $760.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

