Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $136.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00011224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

