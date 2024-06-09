Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

