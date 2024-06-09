Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

