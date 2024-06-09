Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,008.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU stock opened at C$3,841.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,693.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,593.95. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52-week high of C$3,868.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.378 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

