Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

ED stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,786. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

