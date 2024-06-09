Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

