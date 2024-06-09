Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,421 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 77,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 436,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

