Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 4,789 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.78. 2,563,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average of $199.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

