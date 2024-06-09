Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $451.17 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $54.20 or 0.00077858 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $451.17 million and $26.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,447 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,447.31535602 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.68434777 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $31,309,987.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

