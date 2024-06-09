Comparing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42% Integral Ad Science 0.59% 0.32% 0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 11 0 2.79

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 83.47%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 1.04 -$12.53 million ($11.67) -0.04 Integral Ad Science $474.37 million 3.09 $7.24 million $0.01 914.91

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Grom Social Enterprises on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

