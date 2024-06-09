Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $61.78. 8,260,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

