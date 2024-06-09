Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,882,324.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 364,626 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

