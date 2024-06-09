Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 15,734,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,226. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

