Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $664.07.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $682.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $677.64 and a 200-day moving average of $628.21.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cintas by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

