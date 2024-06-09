Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Critical Contrast

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 31.80% 20.10% 11.34% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.37 billion 2.28 $817.88 million $6.38 7.37 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

This table compares SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SM Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $54.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

SM Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

