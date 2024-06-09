CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

