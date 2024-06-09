Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 3,170,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

