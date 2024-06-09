Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 714,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.