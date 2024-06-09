CastleKnight Management LP Trims Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

