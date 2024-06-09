CastleKnight Management LP Takes $534,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

AOSL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,303. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,357 shares of company stock worth $594,963. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.